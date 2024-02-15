‘I’m really happy’: Daniel Wiffen shares delight after making history as Ireland’s first swimming world champion
Gold medalist, Daniel Wiffen will be back in the pool this Saturday, for the heats of the 1500m freestyle

IRISH swimmer Daniel Wiffen made history last night after winning the 800m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

Wiffen, who was born in Leeds but raised in Magheralin, Co. Armagh, is the first Team Ireland swimmer to win a world title in the 800m freestyle.

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen poses with his historic gold medal

The 22-year-old’s win, which saw him finish the race in 7:40.94, two seconds ahead of his closest competitor, marks Ireland’s first ever World Aquatics World Championship medal.

Speaking after his victory, Wiffen said it felt “amazing”.

“Obviously the goal coming into this meet was to win a world medal and make the podium for Ireland, win Irelands first ever medal at a world championship level,” he added.

“It’s just really cool to say and I’m really happy.”

Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland celebrates after winning gold in the Men's 800m Freestyle Final on day thirteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships on February 14, 2024

While the eventual silver and bronze medallists Elijah Winnington (7:42.95) of Australia and Gregorio Paltrinieri (7:42.98) of Italy lead for much of the race, Wiffen executed the perfect performance in the Qatar based competition.

He went on to take the lead with 150 metres to go.

“I was just really trying to build the confidence in myself and make sure I can trust it and execute my own race plan, and that’s what I did so I’m really happy,” he explains.

Wiffen returns to the pool this Saturday morning for the heats of the 1500m freestyle.

Celebrating Wiffen’s historic win, a spokesperson for Swim Ireland said: “Ireland had never won a World Aquatics Long Course (50m) medal.

"Shane Ryan (2018 bronze), Ellen Walshe (2021 silver) and Mona McSharry (2021 bronze) have all won medals at World Short Course (25m) Championships.”

Gold Medalist, Daniel Wiffen will be back in the pool this Saturday, for the heats of the 1500m freestyle

Four Irish swimmers are in action today, with Olympic qualification available in all events.

Victoria Catterson competes in the 100m freestyle.

John Shortt, who turned 17 this week, returns to the world stage for the first time in 2024 in the 200m backstroke heats.

After a fifth place finish in the 100m breaststroke final on Tuesday, Mona McSharry returns for the 200m breaststroke, while Eoin Corby, also competing in the 200m breaststroke, makes his World Championships debut.

