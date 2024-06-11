Imelda May and Emma Dabiri set to perform at Bloomsday Festival in London
News

Imelda May and Emma Dabiri set to perform at Bloomsday Festival in London

IRISH stars Imelda May and Emma Dabiri are among the artists set to perform at an annual Bloomsday celebration in London this week.

The pair are on a bustling line-up planned for the annual gathering, a free event which takes place at Embassy Gardens in London’s Nine Elms and honours the life of Irish poet and writer James Joyce.

“The all-day festival will offer a jam-packed programme of activities and events, featuring a line-up of incredible talent - both established and emerging – from Ireland,” the Bloomsday at Embassy Gardens team confirm.

Imelda May will perform at the Bloomsday event

The luxurious Ballymore development is hosting the yearly event in conjunction with Darby’s, the popular oyster bar, bakery, and grill from chef-owner Robin Gill.

Performances and activities will be taking place throughout the day, with Imelda May, Emma Dabiri, Oisin Rodgers, Fintan James and Lisa Canny all on the line-up.

There will also be free ‘try an instrument’ sessions where festival-goers can try playing the Irish flute and fiddle.

A pop-up Irish market will be showcasing and selling craft food and drink and a series of Irish films will be screened throughout the day – including Oscar-winner An Irish Goodbye.

Each year June 16 is celebrated as ‘Bloomsday’, in tribute to James Joyce’s book Ulysses, set in Dublin and following a day in the life of Leopold Bloom, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest novels of the last hundred years.

See More: Bloomsday, Imelda May

Related

30-hour-long production of James Joyce's Ulysses to air today for Bloomsday
News 2 years ago

30-hour-long production of James Joyce's Ulysses to air today for Bloomsday

By: Rachael O'Connor

Celebrities celebrate James Joyce and WB Yeats in London
News 8 years ago

Celebrities celebrate James Joyce and WB Yeats in London

By: Fiona Audley

Theft of Irish language street signs being treated as ‘sectarian hate crime’
News 1 hour ago

Theft of Irish language street signs being treated as ‘sectarian hate crime’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Convicted sex offender is deported from Ireland
News 2 days ago

Convicted sex offender is deported from Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down assault
News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two people in critical condition following separate collisions in Fermanagh and Derry
News 2 days ago

Two people in critical condition following separate collisions in Fermanagh and Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘If you want change, vote for it’ says Labour’s Co. Mayo-raised general election candidate Claire Tighe
News 4 days ago

‘If you want change, vote for it’ says Labour’s Co. Mayo-raised general election candidate Claire Tighe

By: Fiona Audley

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton spotted out and about in Ireland
Entertainment 4 days ago

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton spotted out and about in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley