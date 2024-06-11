Imelda May and Emma Dabiri set to perform at Bloomsday Festival in London

IRISH stars Imelda May and Emma Dabiri are among the artists set to perform at an annual Bloomsday celebration in London this week.

The pair are on a bustling line-up planned for the annual gathering, a free event which takes place at Embassy Gardens in London’s Nine Elms and honours the life of Irish poet and writer James Joyce.

“The all-day festival will offer a jam-packed programme of activities and events, featuring a line-up of incredible talent - both established and emerging – from Ireland,” the Bloomsday at Embassy Gardens team confirm.

The luxurious Ballymore development is hosting the yearly event in conjunction with Darby’s, the popular oyster bar, bakery, and grill from chef-owner Robin Gill.

Performances and activities will be taking place throughout the day, with Imelda May, Emma Dabiri, Oisin Rodgers, Fintan James and Lisa Canny all on the line-up.

There will also be free ‘try an instrument’ sessions where festival-goers can try playing the Irish flute and fiddle.

A pop-up Irish market will be showcasing and selling craft food and drink and a series of Irish films will be screened throughout the day – including Oscar-winner An Irish Goodbye.

Each year June 16 is celebrated as ‘Bloomsday’, in tribute to James Joyce’s book Ulysses, set in Dublin and following a day in the life of Leopold Bloom, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest novels of the last hundred years.