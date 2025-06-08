Investigation after 5G mast set on fire in 'deliberate ignition'

POLICE in Belfast are investigation after a 5G mast was set on fire in a 'deliberate ignition' on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Springbank Industrial Estate in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast.

Local politicians have condemned the fire, the latest in a series of suspected arson attacks on 5G masts in the area.

"Shortly after 2.40pm, it was reported that a 5G mast had been set alight in the area," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition."

Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast, Paul Maskey, described the fire as 'absolutely nonsensical'.

"I want to strongly condemn the latest suspected arson attack on a 5G mast in Spring Bank Industrial estate in Poleglass," he said.

"This behaviour is both ludicrous and absolutely nonsensical.

'Signal black spots'

"Just a few weeks ago, Sinn Féin published the results of a survey highlighting widespread mobile signal black spots across the west of the city — some of which are due to damage caused to masts.

"We will continue our efforts to secure better mobile coverage for our communities.

"Those responsible for this disgraceful vandalism must be brought to justice, and I urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the PSNI."

Paul Doherty, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, runs the Foodstock charity in West Belfast, which aims to tackle poverty across the city.

He said attacks on phone masts in the area are 'endangering lives'.

"It's an absolute disgrace that yet another 5G mast has been set on fire today in West Belfast. This time in the Poleglass area," the SDLP councillor posted on Facebook.

"This isn't just vandalism. It's endangering lives, cutting off vital services, and leaving vulnerable residents without a lifeline. We have had enough of this nonsense!

"Those responsible must be held to account. The PSNI must fully investigate and bring those behind this to justice."

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, dash-cam or other footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 801 of June 7.