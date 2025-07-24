Irish spirits brands head for US on mass trade mission despite looming tariffs

TWENTY Irish drinks companies have made their way to the US on a mass trade mission.

The firms left Dublin this month to be in the States for this week’s Tales of the Cocktail event.

Based in New Orleans, the event is billed as the world’s leading cocktail conference, which runs until July 25.

Among the delegation are firms representing Irish beer, cream liqueur, gin, poitín, and vermouth producers.

Bord Bia is hosting the companies at the event as part of a programme of supports for the sector as it deals with difficult trading conditions.

It forms one piece of a global plan that also includes new routes to market as a diversification strategy for Irish drinks companies.

The firms are in the US at a time where uncertainty continues over the future of trade between Ireland and the US, with President Donaly Trump threatening to impose 30 per cent tariffs on European spirits imports.

“The US is an incredibly important market for Irish spirits, worth €860 million to the economy last year,” Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said.

“We hope that this event will drive commercial opportunities for Irish companies and an opportunity to showcase Irish spirits and their potential use in cocktails, a vastly underdeveloped space for Irish companies in the US.”

He added: “The Irish drinks industry is no stranger to global headwinds with inevitable upturns and downturns, so supporting companies to explore new avenues in the US and abroad at this challenging time is a priority.

"The resilience and ambition of these 20 companies participating in the conference in Louisiana next week is a testament to that spirit.”

The Irish Spirits Showcase at the New Orleans event will feature Dave Mulligan, owner of Bar 1661 in Dublin, Irish whiskey consultant; Jack McGarry, who is co-founder of The Dead Rabbit bar in New York; and Christy Caldwell, owner of The Ordinarie bar in California.

Valentia Island Vermouth from Co. Kerry will use its time at the conference to officially launch its brand into the US market.

“Global reach is essential for attracting the future customers of Ireland and for the long-term development of our drinks industry," Mr O'Toole said.

"While the US remains a vital market, diversification is key to building resilience and sustaining growth," he added.

"We are continuing to work closely with industry partners to ensure that Irish spirits remain front-of-mind for international buyers, regardless of geopolitical uncertainty.”