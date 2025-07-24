Police name family members killed in Fermanagh shooting
News

Police name family members killed in Fermanagh shooting

POLICE have named the three people killed in a shooting in Fermanagh this week.

Two children and a woman died following the incident in the Drumeer Road area of Maguiresbridge yesterday morning.

PSNI Detectives, who launched a murder investigation following the incident, have today named the victims.

Victims Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge (Pic: PSNI)

“The three family members whose lives were taken were Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old; Sara Rutledge, aged 13; and James Rutledge, aged 14,” they said in a statement.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness added: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.

“Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch,” he added.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks.

“If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.

