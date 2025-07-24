First look at Pierce Brosnan in new Prince Naseem boxing biopic

A FIRST look image has been released showing Irish actor Pierce Brosnan in a new film about boxing icon Prince Naseem.

Written and directed by Rowan Athale, Giant tells the story of the British-Yemeni boxing champion Prince Naseem "Naz" Hamed who rose to fame in the 1990s.

Brosnan, who hails from Drogheda in Co. Louth, plays his trainer, Brendan Ingle, a Dubliner who was instrumental on his road to success.

“With exhilarating and visceral scenes in the ring, coupled with deeply moving and intimate moments behind the curtain, Giant is an inspiring biopic of one of the greatest showmen the sporting world has even seen – the untold true story of the boy behind The Prince,” the synopsis for the film states.

Naseem Hamed is played by Amir El-Masry, who has also starred in The Night Manager, Limbo, The Crown and SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Sylvester Stallone is executive producer for the film.