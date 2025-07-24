Northern Ireland set to criminalise creation of ‘deepfake’ sexual images
Northern Ireland set to criminalise creation of ‘deepfake’ sexual images

A PUBLIC consultation has been launched in Northern Ireland on ‘deepfake’ pornographic images.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has urged the public to have their say on proposals to criminalise the creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images of adults.

“I am proposing to criminalise the increasingly prevalent and despicable behaviours of creating and sharing sexually explicit deepfake images, where somebody’s image is inserted into sexually explicit content without their consent,” she said.

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long

“It is abhorrent behaviour which can have devastating consequences for those whose identities are misused, the overwhelming majority of whom are women.”

Minister Long added: “Victims report feeling embarrassed, humiliated, violated and unsafe, they can suffer from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and some people even consider suicide because of their experiences.

“In short, this is an issue which can ruin lives, which is why we are proposing to criminalise the creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images.”

The Department of Justice is seeking views on their proposals to protect the public from growing issues relating to the use of deepfake technology.

The consultation deals with a range of factors, including motivation, whether the proposed offence should be dealt with in the crown or magistrates court, and the sentences that should be available to judges should the creation and sharing of a sexually explicit deepfake image become a criminal offence.

“The creation of these new offences will add to a suite of measures already in place to protect people from intolerable sexually motivated behaviours and eradicate violence against women and girls,” Minister Long said.

“In 2022, I introduced a number of offences to deal with downblousing, upskirting and cyberflashing.

“Sexually explicit deepfake images are another form of sexual abuse and exploitation. I will continue to react and respond to enhance legislation relating to those who misuse developments in technology in such a way.”

The consultation, which closes on October 6, 2025, can be accessed at

