Ikea launches Irish expansion plans with Waterford opening

IKEA has launched its plans to expand across Ireland with the opening of a new store in Waterford.

The Swedish homeware chain officially opened its seventh plan and order point store Tramore Road Business Park this month.

The new site is IKEA's largest store outside Dublin and introduces an enhanced version of the retailer’s Plan and Order Point experience, which marks a first for IKEA in Ireland.

“IKEA Ireland’s newest location is designed to offer unparalleled convenience and choice,” the firm explains.

“While retaining its core focus on bespoke kitchen, wardrobe, and living room storage planning, the Waterford Plan and Order Point uniquely features 100 IKEA products available for immediate purchase, including popular accessories like KALLAX units and RÅSKOG trolleys, allowing customers to walk away with items on the same day,” they added.

“Additionally, the store provides a convenient Click & Collect service for any IKEA item ordered online, and serves as an in-store returns location. For efficiency, this new location operates on a cashless basis, accepting card and digital payments only.”

Waterford Mayor Séamus Ryan was among those who attended the opening, alongside Government Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Health Minister Mary Butler, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage John Cummins and local councillors.

Jayne Owen Gauld, Market Manager at IKEA Ireland said they were “absolutely thrilled” to officially open their new store.

“This represents a pivotal moment in our mission to make IKEA more accessible and convenient for everyone across Ireland,” she explained.

“Waterford is a truly vibrant city, and we are confident that this new format, with its dedicated planning expertise, immediate product availability, and seamless Click & Collect service, will perfectly cater to the needs of this wonderful community and the entire Southeast,” she added.

“We are excited to become a valuable and active member of the Waterford community.”

Waterford Mayor, Cllr Ryan also welcomed the opening.

"Today marks the beginning of IKEA’S expansive plans across Ireland and we are delighted that Waterford is the location that has been chosen for the largest Ikea store outside of Dublin,” he said.

“As a city committed to innovation and sustainable growth, we are pleased to see IKEA bringing their global reputation for accessible and modern living solutions to Waterford.

“We wish IKEA Waterford every success in the months and years ahead. I have no doubt this new Plan and Order Point will be well used by the citizens of Waterford."

Minister Butler said the new opening is a “huge vote of confidence in the economic robustness of Waterford City and the South East region”.