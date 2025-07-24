‘Huge milestone’ as Irish medical aesthetics firm launches 80th clinic

THE Irish-founded Thérapie Clinic chain marked a milestone moment this month with the launch of its 80th clinic.

Founded in Dublin in 2001 by Belfast-born Paul McGlade, the medical aesthetics firm has achieved global success in the years that have passed and now has clinics based across the globe.

Since 2024 it has been run by McGlade’s children, Katie and Philip McGlade, who are in place as President International and CEO respectively.

This month the brand launched a new branch in Co. Cork.

The Thérapie Clinic in Wilton Shopping Centre is the firm’s 30th in Ireland and 80th worldwide.

“It’s a huge milestone for Thérapie Clinic to open our 30th clinic in Ireland, and we’re delighted that it’s in Cork,” Philip McGlade said.

“We have built up an incredible customer base in Cork at our Opera Lane clinic and that customer base continues to grow,” he added.

“The demand for Thérapie in Cork is so high, that a second clinic is a must.”

The firm has invested more than €500k on the new site, to build a “state-of-the-art clinic that offers the same premium services we’re known for—but in a brand new space”, they explain.

“From laser hair removal to our most in-demand injectable treatments, including anti-wrinkle injections and polynucleotides, everything at our at our Wilton clinic is backed by the same medical expertise and exceptional care we’re trusted for across the country.”