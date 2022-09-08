Inviting the diaspora home with Global Irish Festival Series

FOLLOWING the success of the Gathering in 2013, Fáilte Ireland the Department of Foreign Affairs decided to create the Global Irish Festival Series which would invite members of the diaspora to come home and celebrate the culture, history and beauty of “the old country”.

Failté Ireland says the series has been designed to present “a truly unique opportunity for the thousands of Irish people around the world to reconnect with home”.

The series continues with events taking place this month.

Global Limerick from September 16 – October 31; Donegal Connect on September 23-25, and An Turas Mór/Homecoming in Kerry from October 1-31.

Each festival is hoping that the Irish abroad will make the trip back home to celebrate Ireland in general, and their home county in particular.

GLOBAL LIMERICK, September 16–October 31

Events will take place the length and breadth of Co. Limerick. Chief among these is the Richard Harris International Film Festival, celebrating the life and work of the Hollywood great, truly one of Limerick’s most famous sons. Moviegoers are in for a treat as they relive moments from The Field, A Man Called Horse and King Arthur in Camelot.

Foodies are well catered for as well – particularly at the Pigtown Food and Culture Series, a food festival that will champion the region’s food culture and heritage. The main inspiration is Limerick’s famous bacon industry.

DONEGAL CONNECT, September 23-25

Aside from the natural beauty of Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way – Malin Head, Fanad Lighthouse, Mount Errigal the towering Slieve League Cliffs – events include a “Dawn Chorus” event at the ancient Grianán of Aileach stone fort, complete with a choral ensemble who will sing as the sun rises over the Inishowen Peninsula. Goose pimples guaranteed.

On a more modest scale, genealogy enthusiasts can find out more about their ancestors and the place they come from at the Donegal “It’s in our DNA” workshop.

AN TURAS MÓR/HOMECOMING, KERRY, October 1-31

Wrapping things up for 2022 will be An Turas Mór (The Journey Home), held in Co. Kerry. Visitors can expect sports events and pop-up spectacles, with top events including the Dingle Food Festival.