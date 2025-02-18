Ireland hits record high for exports – despite dramatic fall in goods sent to Britain

IRELAND hit a record high for goods exports in 2024 newly released figures reveal.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows goods exports rose to €224bn last year.

That figure marks an increase of €28bn, or 14 per cent, when compared with 2023.

"I am delighted to welcome the publication of this trade data today which shows that the highest value of goods exports from Ireland was achieved in 2024,” Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke said as the figures were revealed.

“These export figures show a significant positive 14 per cent growth when compared to 2023,” he added.

“This performance is testament to the strength of exporting companies in Ireland and to their efforts in growing business, reaching new markets and delivering this record performance."

The breakdown of the figures shows the EU continues to be Ireland’s largest market, with €88.5bn of goods exports heading there in 2024, an increase of €7.4m on the previous year.

For 2024 €20,131bn worth of exports went to Germany, €22,993bn went to the Netherlands and €17,031bn went to Belgium.

The EU is closely followed by the US, which accounted for €72.6bn of Irish exports in 2024, another increase year on year, by a total of €18.6bn on 2023.

However, the value of goods exports to Britain fell in 2024 to €15.7 billion.

This marked a fall of €1.7bn or – 10 per cent - compared to the 2023 figures.

Of all exports, the highest category was medical and pharmaceutical products, which rose by €22.4 bn to €99.9bn last year and accounted for 45 per cent of all the goods exports in 2024.

"The government is committed to supporting companies competing and growing on a global scale and the work of our enterprise and development agencies Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, is working to expand Ireland's global trade links and enhance our competitiveness as a top location for business and talent,” Minister Burke added.