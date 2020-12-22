Ireland is officially in 'third wave' of Covid-19
News

Ireland is officially in 'third wave' of Covid-19

IRELAND is now experiencing its third wave of coronavirus, according to health experts.

On Tuesday, the Taoiseach announced that the country would effectively be going back into lockdown after Christmas following a recent surge in virus case number.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was "gravely concerned" with the deteriorated situation across the country, stressing that the virus was spreading "faster than at any point since March".

While there's no firm evidence that the new strain of Covid which has hit the UK, is in fact in Ireland, due to "very worrying" spike in cases recently, Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted this afternoon that it was "safest" to act as if it had.

Ireland is "clearly now in a third wave," said Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

"The virus is transmitting very rapidly, faster than we have seen at any point since March," Prof Nolan added.

Advertisement

"The case numbers are growing at least 5-7% per day and, of particular concern, across all age groups."

Dr Holohan expressed similar concern with the latest statistics.

"The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent days. A total of 3,837 cases have been notified in the past seven days," he said.

"The five-day rolling average has increased from 339 on December 17 to 616 on December 21, an 82% increase.

"It is now as important as it was back in March to limit your contacts and protect your loved ones."

See More: Covid-19, Ireland, Third Wave

Related

Catholics have no obligation to attend Christmas Mass, says Irish priest
News 1 hour ago

Catholics have no obligation to attend Christmas Mass, says Irish priest

By: Harry Brent

Ireland is moving back into Level 5 lockdown, Taoiseach confirms
News 2 hours ago

Ireland is moving back into Level 5 lockdown, Taoiseach confirms

By: Harry Brent

Very first Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland to take place on December 30 & 31
News 2 hours ago

Very first Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland to take place on December 30 & 31

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Recipe: This spiced rum hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holidays
Food & Drink 53 minutes ago

Recipe: This spiced rum hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holidays

By: Rachael O'Connor

New lockdown restrictions in Ireland to be 'staggered' over Christmas period
News 3 hours ago

New lockdown restrictions in Ireland to be 'staggered' over Christmas period

By: Harry Brent

Christmas miracle as Dublin pup saved from 'ruff' seas by Irish Coastguard
News 3 hours ago

Christmas miracle as Dublin pup saved from 'ruff' seas by Irish Coastguard

By: Rachael O'Connor

How Racing Fans Can Enjoy Greyhound Racing During Lockdown
Life & Style 4 hours ago

How Racing Fans Can Enjoy Greyhound Racing During Lockdown

By: Harry Brent

President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
News 6 hours ago

President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

By: Rachael O'Connor