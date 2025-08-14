Man jailed for 'sickening' child abuse offences

A MAN has been jailed for multiple sexual abuse offences against a child which began when she was aged just six.

Jason Harkness was sentenced at Laganside Courts yesterday (August 13) for a total of 15 offences against the girl which took place between 2017 and September 2021.

They included sexual assault of a child under 13, common assault, rape of a child under 13, and possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

The 31-year-old, of Drum Road in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was sentenced to 13 years, half of which will be spent behind bars with the remainder to be served on licence.

Harkness was also given a sexual offences prevention order for an indefinite period and has been disqualified from working with children indefinitely.

“To take a child’s innocence away from them in such an abhorrent way is sickening,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Mallon said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim today, who was only six years old when these offences began,” they added.

“We hope that the bravery shown by this victim in coming forward will encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward to police.”

Det Serg Mallon said the sentencing “illustrates that we remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people, building robust cases to get justice before the courts”.

He added: “If you have ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse we urge you to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.

“We have specially trained detectives who can help you, no matter when the abuse happened. You don’t have to suffer in silence.”