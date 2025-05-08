Ireland joins European nations condemning Israel’s plans to expand presence in Gaza

IRELAND is among six nations who have issued a joint statement condemning Isreal’s plans to occupy parts of Gaza indefinitely.

Tánaiste Simon Harris and the foreign ministers of Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain expressed their “grave concern about the reported Israeli plans to expand its military operations in Gaza and to establish a prolonged Israeli presence in the Strip”.

“A further military escalation in Gaza will only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation for the civilian Palestinian population and threaten the lives of the hostages that remain in captivity,” they said.

“We firmly reject any demographic or territorial change in Gaza, including any scheme that would force or facilitate the permanent displacement of its population, which would be in violation of international law,” they added.

“We also strongly oppose a system that does not ensure that the entire population gets access to humanitarian aid. Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, which belongs to the Palestinian people.”

The statement further called on Israel to lift an ongoing blockade stopping humanitarian aid reaching Palestinians in Gaza.

“For more than two months, Israeli authorities have blocked all humanitarian aid and commercial supplies from reaching the civilian Palestinian population in Gaza,” they state.

“Despite repeated calls on Israel to lift these measures and to facilitate relief, Israel has instead further tightened, rather than eased, the measures.

“We call on Israel to immediately lift the blockade,” they add.

“It is essential to facilitate relief for all civilians in need, without discrimination, and to follow the other humanitarian principles of impartiality, independence and neutrality.

“Together, we call on the Israeli authorities to show restraint. We further call on Israel to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, the unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.

“What is needed more urgently than ever is a resumption of a ceasefire, and the unconditional release of all hostages. We reaffirm our unwavering support for the two-state solution — Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.”

As well as the Tánaiste, the statement has been signed by Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, the Minister for Foreign Affairs for Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Norway’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Slovenia, Tanja Fajon and the Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares Bueno.