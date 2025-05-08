Ireland joins European nations condemning Israel’s plans to expand presence in Gaza
News

Ireland joins European nations condemning Israel’s plans to expand presence in Gaza

IRELAND is among six nations who have issued a joint statement condemning Isreal’s plans to occupy parts of Gaza indefinitely.

Tánaiste Simon Harris and the foreign ministers of Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain expressed their “grave concern about the reported Israeli plans to expand its military operations in Gaza and to establish a prolonged Israeli presence in the Strip”.

“A further military escalation in Gaza will only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation for the civilian Palestinian population and threaten the lives of the hostages that remain in captivity,” they said.

“We firmly reject any demographic or territorial change in Gaza, including any scheme that would force or facilitate the permanent displacement of its population, which would be in violation of international law,” they added.

An Israeli soldier walks near tanks deployed at a position near Israel's border with the Gaza Srip this week, as Israel revealed plans to to expand its offensive in the area

“We also strongly oppose a system that does not ensure that the entire population gets access to humanitarian aid. Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, which belongs to the Palestinian people.”

The statement further called on Israel to lift an ongoing blockade stopping humanitarian aid reaching Palestinians in Gaza.

“For more than two months, Israeli authorities have blocked all humanitarian aid and commercial supplies from reaching the civilian Palestinian population in Gaza,” they state.

“Despite repeated calls on Israel to lift these measures and to facilitate relief, Israel has instead further tightened, rather than eased, the measures.

“We call on Israel to immediately lift the blockade,” they add.

“It is essential to facilitate relief for all civilians in need, without discrimination, and to follow the other humanitarian principles of impartiality, independence and neutrality.

“Together, we call on the Israeli authorities to show restraint. We further call on Israel to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, the unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.

“What is needed more urgently than ever is a resumption of a ceasefire, and the unconditional release of all hostages. We reaffirm our unwavering support for the two-state solution — Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.”

As well as the Tánaiste, the statement has been signed by Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, the Minister for Foreign Affairs for Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Norway’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Slovenia, Tanja Fajon and the Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares Bueno.

See More: Gaza, Israel, Tánaiste Simon Harris

Related

RTÉ asks Eurovision producer for 'discussion' on Israel's inclusion in song contest
News 14 hours ago

RTÉ asks Eurovision producer for 'discussion' on Israel's inclusion in song contest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pope praises healthcare workers as he is discharged from hospital after five weeks
News 1 month ago

Pope praises healthcare workers as he is discharged from hospital after five weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Micheál Martin issues condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza
News 1 month ago

Micheál Martin issues condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

All aboard for the ultimate family adventure on the Isle of Man
Travel 1 day ago

All aboard for the ultimate family adventure on the Isle of Man

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after van driven at garda
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after van driven at garda

By: Fiona Audley

O'Leary warns US tariffs could derail $30 billion Boeing-Ryanair deal
Business 1 day ago

O'Leary warns US tariffs could derail $30 billion Boeing-Ryanair deal

By: Mark Murphy

Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out
Entertainment 1 day ago

Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out

By: Fiona Audley

Wave of cyber attacks should be a ‘wake-up call’ for retailers, says Minister Pat McFadden
Business 1 day ago

Wave of cyber attacks should be a ‘wake-up call’ for retailers, says Minister Pat McFadden

By: Fiona Audley

New bus service linking Irish beauty spots set to boost local economies
Business 1 day ago

New bus service linking Irish beauty spots set to boost local economies

By: Fiona Audley