Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting

IRELAND has assured the British government of its “full cooperation” on investigations if any Irish people are found to be involved in the rioting that has blighted the country over the past week.

In a call with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed the country’s full support in investigations that may relate to Irish nationals.

“Assaulting police officers, burning buildings and attacking public amenities cannot be tolerated in a democratic society,” Ms McEntee said, before adding that she “assured” Ms Cooper “of the full cooperation of Gardaí, if needed, on investigations involving any people from this jurisdiction who have participated in acts of violent disorder”.

Scenes of violence and disorder have erupted across Britain in the past week, fas riots broke out following the deaths of three girls in a stabbing attack in Southport on July 29.

The topic was high on the agenda when Minister McEntee had a phone call with the Home Secretary this week.

During the call the pair discussed “the ongoing disturbances across the United Kingdom over the last week” Ms McEntee confirmed.

“We spoke about the common challenges faced by governments and countries across Europe, including similar escalations of violence in Ireland in recent times with anti-migrant undercurrents,” she added.

“We agreed on the importance of countering racism, supporting our migrant communities, and bringing to justice the perpetrators of such terrible violence."

Ms McEntee explained: “I noted the strong, ongoing co-operation between the Gardaí and UK police services and assured the Home Secretary of the full cooperation of Gardaí, if needed, on investigations involving any people from this jurisdiction who have participated in acts of violent disorder.”

They also spoke about protecting the Common Travel Area, “which is vital to the daily lives of so many Irish and British citizens, and our joint commitment to preventing any abuse of it”, Ms McEntee said.

“I welcomed the significant operational cooperation between the Gardaí, UK Border Force, and UK policing services,” she added.

“This cooperation serves our mutual interests and will continue.”