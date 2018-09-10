There's a secret Predator movie set in Ireland
News

There's a secret Predator movie set in Ireland

THE PREDATOR marks a sensational return to the action-horror franchise made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the 1980s.

There have been four Predator movies of varying quality to date, but what some fans may not realise is that the franchise once took a rather unusual detour over to Ireland.

Directed by Marcin Skruch and starring Martin O'Sullivan and Nina Reilly, Predator: Celtic Days takes things back to the very beginning - or Ireland in the year XVIII c., to be precise.

Released back at the start of 2018, the 20-minute short serves as the perfect appetiser ahead of Shane Black's main course.

Officially selected for the 2017 edition of the Barcelona Planet Film Festival, Predator: Celtic Days centres on Kevin Hall (O'Sullivan), a man searching for his runaway son.

Advertisement

It's not long, however, before Kevin realises he's bitten off more than he can chew after coming face-to-face with a living, breathing, armed-to-the-teeth Creachadóir - meaning Predator in Gaelic.

 

 

A short but sweet entry into the franchise, this fan-made effort may be wholly unofficial but there's something quite intriguing about seeing this cinematic colossus in an Irish setting.

And while you'll still have to pay the big bucks to see The Predator in cinemas, Predator: Celtic Days is available to watch, in full, via the above link now.

Official or not, Skruch's film also ties in nicely to the rest of the franchise and, in particular, Predator 2 and the origins of a gun handed to Danny Glover's Lieutenant Mike Harrigan at the film's conclusion.

Advertisement

It's also a much more enjoyable watch than both of the Aliens vs Predator movies.

Plus, it's set in Ireland.

See More: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Predator, Predator: Celtic Days, Predator Sequel

Related

“I’m back!” Arnold Schwarzenegger in good spirits after heart surgery
News 5 months ago

“I’m back!” Arnold Schwarzenegger in good spirits after heart surgery

By: Irish Post

I’ll be back – Taoiseach meets Schwarzenegger as he kicks off St Patrick’s visit to US
News 5 months ago

I’ll be back – Taoiseach meets Schwarzenegger as he kicks off St Patrick’s visit to US

By: Irish Post

Couple discover 'spy camera' hidden in their Airbnb flat
News 2 hours ago

Couple discover 'spy camera' hidden in their Airbnb flat

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Brian McFadden apologises for 'flippant' tweets about speeding after driving ban
News 14 minutes ago

Brian McFadden apologises for 'flippant' tweets about speeding after driving ban

By: Aidan Lonergan

4 arrested following major drugs seizure in Munster
News 23 minutes ago

4 arrested following major drugs seizure in Munster

By: Rebecca Keane

Lithuanian and Korean will be taught in Irish schools from this week
News 5 hours ago

Lithuanian and Korean will be taught in Irish schools from this week

By: Jack Beresford

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night
News 17 hours ago

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up
News 18 hours ago

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up

By: Gerard Donaghy