Customer engagement leader CCI Global announces major Galway expansion

CUSTOMER engagement leader CCI Global has this week announced a major expansion of its Galway site, moving from a three-desk start-up space into a 30-person office unit.

The move comes just six months after the leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company opened its first European base at Platform94 in Galway.

The new office space will provide the capacity needed to support CCI's ambitious growth plans in the region, with room to scale their team steadily over the coming months.

"Establishing our European base at Platform94 is a strategic move for CCI as we continue to grow our global delivery capability," said Mervyn Pretorius, Group CTO and Ireland Lead.

"The team here is already contributing to key areas of our technology and client support operations, and this expansion positions us to deliver even more value to our partners worldwide."

Global cornerstone

CCI Global is headquartered in the UAE and is one of the top providers of customer management services across key African markets.

These include Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Egypt and South Africa, with Botswana launching soon.

With over 15,000 employees across 15 sites on the continent and boasting more than 80 international clients, the company's expansion into Galway marks a strategic step in building distributed global tech hubs.

Galway's vibrant talent pool, innovation-driven culture and strong connectivity make it an ideal European base to complement CCI's growing African operations.

The expansion positions the Galway site as a cornerstone of CCI's global growth strategy.

'Tech talent'

Heralding the Galway expansion, Group CEO Martin Roe highlighted Ireland's reputation as a prestigious tech hub.

"This strategic move has been thoughtfully planned and is a key step in our global growth," he said.

"We chose Ireland as the home of our IT Hub because of its strong reputation for tech talent and the incredible support from the government and local ecosystem.

"We’re excited to be expanding into a larger space in Galway, strengthening our IT capabilities, and creating more high-quality jobs here in Ireland."

Meanwhile, Denis Curran, Head of Emerging Business at IDA Ireland, said the move reflected the Irish Government's commitment to supporting inward investment.

"CCI Global's expansion in Galway is a strong endorsement of Ireland's position as a strategic location for ambitious, growth-focused companies," he said.

"Our pro-business environment, combined with access to skilled talent and a supportive innovation ecosystem, continues to attract firms from across the globe."