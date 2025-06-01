Man extradited to North to stand trial for rape
A MAN has been extradited to Northern Ireland to stand trial for rape.

The 35-year-old man was arrested in Ireland on April 9 before being extradited to the North on Friday.

He had been subject to an investigation by the PSNI's Rape Crime Unit and is sought to stand trial in relation to a rape that occurred in Belfast in October 2023.

The man skipped court bail in June 2024 and has been sought for arrest since.

He was due to appear before Laganside Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

"We continue to work with closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and return persons sought for extradition," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today's extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.

"We appreciate the support of our partners in locating and returning this man to Northern Ireland.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue those who skip bail and are sought to stand trial in this jurisdiction."

