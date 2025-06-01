Teen arrested after woman in her 70s injured during car theft in Co. Clare
A TEENAGER has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was injured during an incident in Co. Clare in which her car was stolen.

The incident occurred at a residential premises in Firhill, Parteen at around 6.15pm on Friday.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

A number of garda units were dispatched and the vehicle was located in the Clonard area, having crashed in a ditch.

The male teenager was subsequently arrested and detained at a garda station in Limerick.

He has been referred to the Youth Diversion Programme and a file is due to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Dublin hit-and-run

In a separate incident, a garda was hospitalised after being struck by an e-bike in a hit-and-run in Dublin on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm after gardaí responded to reports of an e-bike causing a disturbance in Porterstown park, Dublin 15.

A garda instructed two males to dismount the e-bike, however, it instead accelerated and struck the guard.

Both the driver and passenger failed to remain at the scene.

The garda was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening before being discharged.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

