Labour MP Liam Conlon hosts TLICN at Westminster reception

THE 9th annual The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN) Parliamentary reception took place at the Terrace Pavilion, within the House of Commons, Westminster this month.
The evening was sponsored by Liam Conlon MP, Chair of the Labour Party Irish Society and the MP for Beckenham and Penge.
Liam Conlon MP (fouth from left) with Patrick Rochford from the Irish Embassy and TLICN Directors Nicole and Sean Daly, Con O'Sullivan, Mary Pottinger, Niall O'Dowd and Frank O'Hare (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photogrpahy)
TLICN was formed in 2009 and holds a number of networking events throughout the year.
TLICN Director Frank O'Hare and Gerry Keany of Cara Stationery (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photogrpahy)
Patrick Rochford, Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Ireland addresses the Westminster event (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photogrpahy)
Holly Galligan and Aideen Cusack, both of the Irish Embassy, and Alex Oliver and Sarah Elson, both of Kerry London (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photogrpahy)
Carina Lanfredi, of SPVG, Michelle Grand, of Ironhill Global Security, Nicola Coppen, of Infraco, and Sandy Donnelly, of DBC Health Retreats (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photogrpahy)
Andy Rogers, of Rogers Associates, Therina Bennett of Prokopto Business Solutions, and Gerard O'Sullivan, of Plastic Energy(Pics: Malcolm McNally Photogrpahy)
