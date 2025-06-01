RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace
Entertainment

RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace

The episode will include a performance from singer Aoife Scott, who sang the song at Kilmainham Gaol in 2016 (Image: eon Farrell / Photocall Ireland)

RTÉ series Aistear an Amhráin returns for a second series next week, exploring the fascinating stories behind Ireland's most popular songs.

The first episode of the new series uncovers the story of Grace Gifford, the subject of the much-loved ballad, Grace.

Written in 1985 by brothers Frank and Seán O'Meara, the song was inspired by Gifford's marriage to Joseph Plunkett in Kilmainham Gaol just hours before he was executed in 1916.

It was released by Jim McCann in 1986 and has since been recorded by a host of musical greats, from the Dubliners to Rod Stewart.

Reporter Sinéad Ní Churnáin meets the O'Meara brothers to explore the song's origins and to uncover the story of the woman behind it.

The song was released by Jim McCann in 1986 (Image: Mark Stedman / Photocall Ireland)

The episode will include a performance from singer Aoife Scott, who sang the song with her cousins, Róisín O and Danny O'Reilly — the latter of The Coronas — at Kilmainham in 2016 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

The series will also look at the inspiration for several other songs, including the love story behind Frank and Walters' iconic '90s anthem, After All, which was a hit in both Ireland and Britain.

Spandau Ballet's '80s hit Through the Barricades, inspired by the tragic murder of a Belfast roadie, will likewise go under the microscope.

Meanwhile, Trad fans can look forward to the mischief and mystery behind the Irish language fight song An Poc Ar Buile.

Aistear an Amhráin begins on Tuesday, June 3 at 7pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

See More: Aistear An Amhráin, Grace Gifford, RTE

Related

Life of 'emigrant's artist' Bernard Canavan chronicled in new documentary
Entertainment 2 days ago

Life of 'emigrant's artist' Bernard Canavan chronicled in new documentary

By: Irish Post

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell joins cast of new BBC comedy being filmed in Dublin
Entertainment 4 days ago

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell joins cast of new BBC comedy being filmed in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Complexities of Irish identity explored in double bill on London stage
Culture 5 days ago

Complexities of Irish identity explored in double bill on London stage

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

'The Irish take their ghost stories with them': Uncanny creator Danny Robins tells us about his Irish roots ahead of terrifying new tour
Features 7 hours ago

'The Irish take their ghost stories with them': Uncanny creator Danny Robins tells us about his Irish roots ahead of terrifying new tour

By: Gerard Donaghy

'A truly special soul': Funeral takes place for second teenager who died in Co. Donegal tragedy
News 8 hours ago

'A truly special soul': Funeral takes place for second teenager who died in Co. Donegal tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited to North to stand trial for rape
News 9 hours ago

Man extradited to North to stand trial for rape

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Ireland that hides in plain sight beyond the usual highlights
Travel 2 days ago

The Ireland that hides in plain sight beyond the usual highlights

By: Theodoros Karasavvas

Labour MP Liam Conlon hosts TLICN at Westminster reception
Out & About 2 days ago

Labour MP Liam Conlon hosts TLICN at Westminster reception

By: Malcolm McNally Photography

Tall stories and tall ships in delightfully offbeat Cornwall
Travel 2 days ago

Tall stories and tall ships in delightfully offbeat Cornwall

By: Keira O'Callaghan