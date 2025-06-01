RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace

RTÉ series Aistear an Amhráin returns for a second series next week, exploring the fascinating stories behind Ireland's most popular songs.

The first episode of the new series uncovers the story of Grace Gifford, the subject of the much-loved ballad, Grace.

Written in 1985 by brothers Frank and Seán O'Meara, the song was inspired by Gifford's marriage to Joseph Plunkett in Kilmainham Gaol just hours before he was executed in 1916.

It was released by Jim McCann in 1986 and has since been recorded by a host of musical greats, from the Dubliners to Rod Stewart.

Reporter Sinéad Ní Churnáin meets the O'Meara brothers to explore the song's origins and to uncover the story of the woman behind it.

The episode will include a performance from singer Aoife Scott, who sang the song with her cousins, Róisín O and Danny O'Reilly — the latter of The Coronas — at Kilmainham in 2016 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

The series will also look at the inspiration for several other songs, including the love story behind Frank and Walters' iconic '90s anthem, After All, which was a hit in both Ireland and Britain.

Spandau Ballet's '80s hit Through the Barricades, inspired by the tragic murder of a Belfast roadie, will likewise go under the microscope.

Meanwhile, Trad fans can look forward to the mischief and mystery behind the Irish language fight song An Poc Ar Buile.

Aistear an Amhráin begins on Tuesday, June 3 at 7pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.