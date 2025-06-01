Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tyrone

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a serious assault in Co. Tyrone.

The incident occurred in flats in the Main Street area of Strabane at around 2pm on Saturday.

A second man has been arrested, while police have appealed for information in relation to the incident.

"Police responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon," read a statement from the PSNI.

"A man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area.

"The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody."

Anyone with any information is asked to contacnt 101, quoting reference 820 of May 31.