Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tyrone
News

Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tyrone

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a serious assault in Co. Tyrone.

The incident occurred in flats in the Main Street area of Strabane at around 2pm on Saturday.

A second man has been arrested, while police have appealed for information in relation to the incident.

"Police responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon," read a statement from the PSNI.

"A man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area.

"The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody."

Anyone with any information is asked to contacnt 101, quoting reference 820 of May 31.

See More: Strabane, Tyrone

Related

Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Tyrone
News 3 months ago

Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name man who died in Co. Tyrone collision
News 6 months ago

Police name man who died in Co. Tyrone collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man seriously injured in ‘nasty, racially motivated’ New Year’s Eve attack
News 1 year ago

Man seriously injured in ‘nasty, racially motivated’ New Year’s Eve attack

By: Irish Post

Latest

'The Irish take their ghost stories with them': Uncanny creator Danny Robins tells us about his Irish roots ahead of terrifying new tour
Features 6 hours ago

'The Irish take their ghost stories with them': Uncanny creator Danny Robins tells us about his Irish roots ahead of terrifying new tour

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited to North to stand trial for rape
News 7 hours ago

Man extradited to North to stand trial for rape

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Ireland that hides in plain sight beyond the usual highlights
Travel 1 day ago

The Ireland that hides in plain sight beyond the usual highlights

By: Theodoros Karasavvas

Labour MP Liam Conlon hosts TLICN at Westminster reception
Out & About 1 day ago

Labour MP Liam Conlon hosts TLICN at Westminster reception

By: Malcolm McNally Photography

Life of 'emigrant's artist' Bernard Canavan chronicled in new documentary
Entertainment 2 days ago

Life of 'emigrant's artist' Bernard Canavan chronicled in new documentary

By: Irish Post

Tall stories and tall ships in delightfully offbeat Cornwall
Travel 2 days ago

Tall stories and tall ships in delightfully offbeat Cornwall

By: Keira O'Callaghan