Ireland spends more than €730,000 to deport 42 South Africans

IRELAND spent €735,000 on a plane to deport 42 South Africans earlier this week, it has been revealed.

The cost, which is exclusive of VAT, was for a return flight from Dublin to Johannesberg.

Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, confirmed that the charter operation to South Africa had taken place on Thursday.

"Our immigration system must be rules based and robust," he said.

The 42 South African nationals departed on a charter flight from Dublin Airport at 3.30pm on Thursday and landed in Johannesburg on Friday at 4am Irish time.

Nine men, 18 women and 15 children were removed, with all the children being part of family units.

The operation was the fourth deportation charter flight of 2026, with the three previous operations removing 130 people from the State, including 67 EU citizens on grounds of criminality.

It follows six charter operations conducted in 2025, which saw the removal of 205 people from the State.

In 2025, 4,700 deportation orders were signed, an increase of 96 per cent compared to 2024.

To date this year, 2,108 deportation orders have been signed, with more charter operations due to be conducted throughout 2026.

Migrants must use 'legal pathways'

"Our immigration system must be rules based and robust," Mr O'Callaghan said following the operation.

"The enforcement aspects of our laws, including deportation orders, are an essential requirement for the system to work effectively and to ensure there is public confidence in the application of our legislation in this area.

"The vast majority of South African nationals are legally resident in the State and positively contribute to society.

"I would like to thank the members of An Garda Síochána and officials from my department for their continued work in conducting these complex operations."

Colm Brophy, Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, commented: "It is necessary to recognise that Ireland welcomes migrants as they play an important role in our economic, social and community life.

"However, they must enter through the various legal pathways available and abide by the laws of the State.

"My department has taken significant action to improve enforcement measures with 4,700 deportation orders signed in 2025."

The returnees were accompanied on the flight by members of An Garda Síochána, medical staff, an interpreter and a human rights observer.

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