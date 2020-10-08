Ireland's favourite deli food has been revealed - and it's hardly a surprise

THE people of Ireland have named their favourite deli food, and it's hardly an eyebrow raiser.

Over a fifth of Irish people voted the glorious chicken fillet roll as the pick of the bunch when it comes to the deli counter.

Circle K - who conducted the study - surveyed over 1,000 adults, and 22% of them admitted that the chicken fillet roll was their absolute favourite.

Moreover, 19% of them said they'd be willing to walk over 5km to get their hands on one - now that's commitment!

It comes as Circle K are launching a unique take on the humble classic with their Katsu Chicken Fillet Roll.

With a warm breaded chicken fillet on a bed of greens and coleslaw in a fresh, crispy roll, smothered in Katsu curry sauce, the Katsu Chicken Roll is sure to become a staple choice for Iris folk everywhere.

Senior market director Judy Glover said: "Many people on the move are looking for convenient meal solutions that they can grab in a matter of minutes.

"Research shows that while Ireland’s infamous chicken fillet roll remains a deli food staple, consumers are savvier than ever when it comes to their food and demand quality, originality and choice on a plate."