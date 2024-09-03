Ireland’s finance minister and British Chancellor ‘fully committed’ to 'strengthening relations' between nations
News

Ireland’s finance minister and British Chancellor ‘fully committed’ to 'strengthening relations' between nations

IRELAND’S Finance Minister has discussed ‘strengthening British-Irish relations’ in a meeting with the Chancellor of the Exchequer in London.

Minister Jack Chambers was in the capital yesterday to meet with Rachel Reeves.

The pair’s meeting followed an introductory call in July, after Ms Reeves was appointed Chancellor by newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Chancellor Reeves and I share a common determination to play our full part in the reset of Irish-British relations which is now well underway,” Minister Chambers said.

“These relations are of deep consequence and of course there are many strands to them - human, cultural, sporting and business.”

Finance Minister Jack Chambers met with Chancellor Rachel Reeves in London

He added: “As well as being co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, we are also very significant trading partners with important economic and strategic links.

“Two-way bilateral trade in goods and services between Ireland and the UK was worth over €122 billion in 2022 or about €2.4 billion per week.

“With Ireland now ranking as the UK’s fourth-largest export partner, such figures confirm the significance of bilateral trade to both our economies.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Irish Finance Minister Jack Chambers

“A close and constructive relationship between the EU and UK is very much in Ireland’s interests.”

Following the meeting Mr Chambers said there was “good engagement” with the Chancellor on the topics discussed.

“Strengthened Irish-UK relations is of immense importance for both our economies,” he explained.

Global economic challenges, infrastructure development and energy supply were among the topics discussed by the pair.

See More: Chancellor Of Exchequer, Jack Chambers

Related

Claire Hanna confirms intention to seek election as next SDLP leader
News 1 hour ago

Claire Hanna confirms intention to seek election as next SDLP leader

By: Fiona Audley

Irish language learning in Birmingham
News 10 hours ago

Irish language learning in Birmingham

By: Irish Post

Gardaí appeal for information on teenage girl missing from Dublin
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for information on teenage girl missing from Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ticketmaster accused of acting like touts as Oasis reunion shows sell out
News 1 day ago

Ticketmaster accused of acting like touts as Oasis reunion shows sell out

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information on young man missing from Dublin for six weeks
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for information on young man missing from Dublin for six weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed over 'disturbing' burglary of elderly woman in Co. Antrim
News 2 days ago

Man jailed over 'disturbing' burglary of elderly woman in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

The lost art of hitchhiking
Comment 2 days ago

The lost art of hitchhiking

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Milwaukee Irish Fest 2024 — embracing the next generation of Irish music
News 3 days ago

Milwaukee Irish Fest 2024 — embracing the next generation of Irish music

By: Brooke Billick