Ireland’s finance minister and British Chancellor ‘fully committed’ to 'strengthening relations' between nations

IRELAND’S Finance Minister has discussed ‘strengthening British-Irish relations’ in a meeting with the Chancellor of the Exchequer in London.

Minister Jack Chambers was in the capital yesterday to meet with Rachel Reeves.

The pair’s meeting followed an introductory call in July, after Ms Reeves was appointed Chancellor by newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Chancellor Reeves and I share a common determination to play our full part in the reset of Irish-British relations which is now well underway,” Minister Chambers said.

“These relations are of deep consequence and of course there are many strands to them - human, cultural, sporting and business.”

He added: “As well as being co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, we are also very significant trading partners with important economic and strategic links.

“Two-way bilateral trade in goods and services between Ireland and the UK was worth over €122 billion in 2022 or about €2.4 billion per week.

“With Ireland now ranking as the UK’s fourth-largest export partner, such figures confirm the significance of bilateral trade to both our economies.

“A close and constructive relationship between the EU and UK is very much in Ireland’s interests.”

Following the meeting Mr Chambers said there was “good engagement” with the Chancellor on the topics discussed.

“Strengthened Irish-UK relations is of immense importance for both our economies,” he explained.

Global economic challenges, infrastructure development and energy supply were among the topics discussed by the pair.