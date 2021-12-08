Ireland's most used passwords include 'liverpool', '123456' and 'dublin'

NORD VPN has released its list of most used passwords around the world in 2021, with a large amount of people in Ireland using easily-hackable terms.

The list breaks down the top 200 passwords used by 50 countries, with the most used passwords taking less than one second to crack.

Needless to say, if your password is on this list, you might want to think about updating it.

Ireland's most used password is '123456' with a total of 66,000 people using it for an account of theirs.

This is followed by 'password', 'liverpool' and '123456789' which have 32,000, 26,000 and 19,000 users respectively.

Other mentions in the top ten include 'ireland' and 'qwerty'.

There was slightly more variance in the passwords used by females in Ireland as opposed to males, with 'charlie' and 'princess' featuring in the top passwords used by females.

The 100th most used password is 'ronaldo' with county names also featuring heavily in the top 200, as do popular names such as 'michael', 'james' and 'rachel'.

Ireland's top ten list aligns with the rest of the world, with combinations of numbers making similar positions in other countries.

The researchers also looked into how much countries are affected by data leaks, with Ireland rated 'high' with over 16 million password leaks and 3.235 per capita.

Unsurprisingly, the USA and Russia were rated with a high number of password leaks, as were Australia, France and Germany.

China, Brazil and India were all ranked 'low'.

Nord VPN also found some other interesting facts about password usage around the world.

Swear words are quite often used as passwords. Research shows that men use swear words as passwords more often than their female counterparts.

Ferrari and Porsche are the most popular car brands when it comes to bad passwords, and this year, dolphin ranked number one among animal-related passwords in many countries.