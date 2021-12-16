IRFU response to Irish women's rugby stars is a disappointment says Jack Chambers

JACK CHAMBERS, the Minister for State for Sport has said today that the IRFU's response to the letter sent by current and ex-Ireland women's rugby internationals is disappointing. The letter was a plea from the government to help improve women's rugby in Ireland.

The 62-strong group said they had lost trust in the Union's leadership

The IRFU criticized the 'overall tenor' of the players' plea to Chambers and Minister for Sport Catherine Martin to oversee the two reviews into the women's game

Irish government minister Jack Chambers says he is "disappointed" by the IRFU's response to the 59 women who wrote to him and Catherine Martin last week, amid calls for government funding to the union to be withheld



But Chambers speaking in Oireachtas joint committee meeting today said that talks need to take place with the players who signed the letter. He said Ministers will engage in a "very frank, robust and comprehensive way" with the IRFU

"Look, I was disappointed with some of the remarks made in a statement by the IRFU, it could have been more conciliatory in its approach and I'll certainly reflect that when I meet them," said the Dublin TD.

"We need to be solution-focused, we need to have a constructive pathway that deals with the issues raised by the players and that's what I'm focused on doing now.

"I won't preempt the discussions we're going to have with the IRFU, with the players and with everyone involved.

"But as I've said the statement should have been more conciliatory, and I don't think it was helpful in terms of trying to resolve the issues raised.

"We are trying to engage properly and quickly with the IRFU and with the players, and I hope we'll have a constructive process and will be able to reflect what the players have raised in a proper and substantial way."

Fianna Fail senator Shane Cassells and Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster both suggested that part of the €18m in funding that has just been announced for the IRFU should not be used until the issue has been resolved

Dr Una May of Sport Ireland said that the body would meet with the players' group before Christmas if they make that request.

Deputy Munster asked Dr May if Sport Ireland would insist that the IRFU publish the two reports in full - already the Union's CEO Philip Browne has confirmed that only key findings will be made public.

Dr May replied:

"We would prefer to see those reviews published. Sport Ireland funds the Sevens, we would expect to have an influence in that decision.

"The IRFU are the main funders of the Women’s XVs, but we’ll have less of a role there."

Dr May also confirmed that Lynne Cantwell, who was one of the signatories of the letter, will not be part of Sport Ireland's decision-making process on the issue.

Cantwell is a Sport Ireland Executive Board and High Performance Board member and chair of Sport Ireland's Women In Sport Committee.