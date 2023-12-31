Irish band Mary Wallopers to help ring in New Year on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny

IRISH band The Mary Wallopers will help ring in the New Year as part of the line-up for Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny.

The show — a New Year's Eve spin-off of Later… with Jools Holland — has become something of an institution on British television since its first appearance in 1993.

Known for featuring an eclectic mix of established and up-and-coming artists, tonight's New Year's Eve special will feature the Co. Louth folk band.

Nor are The Mary Wallopers the only Irish interest on the show, with London Irish woman Siobhán Donaghy joining the festivities as part of Sugababes.

Also on the bill is singer Rod Stewart making his Hootenanny bow, as well as Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, PP Arnold and Raye.

Before the festivities kick off with Holland, viewers can also catch Irish presenter Graham Norton host his annual New Year's Eve chat show special with guests including Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

It’s been a busy year for the Mary Wallopers, with 2023 seeing them tour extensively across Ireland, Britain, Europe and the United States.

They released they second album, Irish Rock N Roll, to critical acclaim in October, following up their 2022 eponymous debut.

In November, the band played to a packed 3Arena in Dublin as part of the Gig for Gaza, joining stars such as Damien Dempsey, Lisa O'Neill and 2023 Mercury Prize nominees Lankum.

The band will play at Nottingham’s Rock City on March 13, 2024, the first of six shows in England before jetting off to Australia.

They return to Britain in the summer where they will play the Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and Latitude festivals.

Graham Norton's hour-long New Year's Eve Special starts at 10.25pm on Sunday, December 31 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer before Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny begins at 11.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

For more information on Mary Wallopers gigs and tickets, click here.