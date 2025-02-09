Irish boxer John Cooney dies one week after sustaining brain injury in title fight

IRISH boxer John Cooney has died one week after he sustained a brain injury in a title fight with Nathan Howells last Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Galway had been in intensive care since undergoing surgery at hospital in Belfast.

However, MHD Promotions revealed yesterday that Cooney had sadly passed away.

'Complete devastation'

Cooney was stopped in the ninth round during his Celtic Super Featherweight title defence at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 1.

Promoter Mark Dunlop revealed on Monday that Cooney had been assessed on site by medics from the British Boxing Board of Control before being taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

There, he was found to have suffered an intercranial haemorrhage and underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, before being moved to intensive care.

However, Dunlop revealed this weekend that Cooney had passed.

"It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," read a statement from MHD Promotions.

"Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancée Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

"He was a much-loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was."

A GoFundMe page initially set up to support Cooney has so far raised almost £50,000, with the funds now going to support his family following his passing.

'Devastating outcome'

Tributes have since poured in for Cooney, who won the Celtic Super Featherweight title with a first-round stoppage of Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023.

"The boxing fraternity has lost another warrior," three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis posted on Facebook.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of John Cooney, who passed away after suffering brain injuries during a defence of his Celtic Super Featherweight title last week.

"It's a stark reminder that you don't play boxing. Those brave enough to step into the ring always know what could happen, yet we do it anyways.

"Rest easy brother."

Cathal Crowe, Fianna Fáil TD for Clare, said Cooney had been 'taken all too soon'.

"Devastating to hear that John Cooney has died tonight," he posted on social media.

"I watched his fight against Nathan Howells last weekend — a talented boxer and, by all accounts I've read, a really good and decent guy!

"Taken all too soon. Deepest sympathies to his parents and fiancée."

Meanwhile, the venue that hosted the fight, Belfast's Ulster Hall, posted on Facebook: "We're sending heartfelt condolences to John Cooney's family and friends and the wider boxing community.

"A devastating outcome for this young sportsman and all those around him."

The GoFundMe page in support of Cooney's family can be found by clicking here.