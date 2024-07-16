Irish county with significant maritime history selected to host annual European event

IRELAND has been selected as the host nation for the next instalment of an annual European maritime event.

Cork city will be the base for European Maritime Day (EMD) 2025, which brings global leaders together for a two-day conference on maritime affairs and policies to support sustainable growth in the marine sector.

"Ahead of Ireland's presidency of the EU in 2026, it is great news that Ireland will host European Maritime Day, which will take place in the great city of Cork – in partnership with Cork City Council,” Ireland’s Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan said today.

“Ireland is an island nation with a coastline of more than 7,400 kilometres” he added. “The sea is entwined with our trade, our history and our culture.

“It is fitting that Europe’s flagship annual maritime event is coming to us.

“It is also fitting that it will be held in the beautiful city of Cork – a city with a long maritime history and home to the second largest natural harbour in the world."

Established in 2008, EMD acts as the EU meeting point to tackle maritime issues.

It is also a public event reaching out to young people across Europe.

The two-day conference, which is expected to be attended by more than 1,000 delegates, will include high-level plenary sessions, motivational speakers, leadership exchanges and stakeholder workshops.

This event will be co-organised by the Irish Government, Cork City Council and DG MARE – the Directorate-General (DG) for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries from the EU Commission.

"Cork's maritime heritage, culture and industry have always been core elements of the City's identity and vibrancy,” Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle, said today.

“For centuries, the city's Coat of Arm has celebrated Cork as being a 'safe harbour for ships'.

“Hosting European Maritime Day in 2025 provides international recognition and acknowledgment of Cork’s place in Europe as a maritime hub and builds on investment and collaboration with local, national, and European partners."