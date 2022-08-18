This Irish Cream Poundcake is an irresistible boozy twist on a sweet treat classic

MARCH 4 is officially set aside as 'Poundcake Day' - a day to enjoy this most filling and enjoyable of baked goods.

However, this Irish cream-infused effort is simply too good to restrict to just one day a year.

Blending a selection of familiar favourites from the Emerald Isle, it's the perfect cake for almost any occasion.

Whether it's St Patrick's Day or just another Tuesday at home, Irish Cream Poundcake is the sweet treat you need in your life.

This particular effort comes courtesy of Erin Jeanne McDowell over at the Telegraph.

Here's everything you need to know.

What you will need:

For the cake:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup/225 grams unsalted butter (2 sticks), at room temperature

1 ⅔ cups/215 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the pan

⅔ cup/145 grams light brown sugar

½ cup/100 grams granulated sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ cup/120 millilitres Irish cream

For the glaze:

1 ¼ cups/155 grams confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons Irish cream, plus more as needed

How to make it: