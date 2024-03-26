Irish garden designer scoops People’s Choice Award at Melbourne flower show
News

Irish garden designer scoops People’s Choice Award at Melbourne flower show

DUBLIN garden designer Peter Donegan has scooped an impressive award at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.

Donegan’s show garden A Moment in Time featured in the annual event which took place this month.

Built over nine days, the piece, which tells the story of an Air Force veteran who returns to a place he hoped to be able to call home, won the People’s Choice Award.

The idea for the garden - which features a fragmented path winding to an aged, grassed roof wood cabin and a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft - was born during Donegan's time designing the gardens at 13th Century Château de Péronne in France and the Irish World War 1 centenary peace garden.

Peter Donegan's garden A Moment in Time won People's Choice Award

 

“Through collaboration with the Australian construction team, the design has evolved to be set in South-Eastern Australia in the early 1980's,” Donegan explained.

“The garden intends to highlight the difficulties some veterans may face when returning to their former lives or when trying to create a new path post service in the Air Force,” he adds.

“Whilst this garden portrays an Australian setting, the obstacles and struggles our veterans may face are shared by their counterparts across the world.”

The garden features a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft

In 2023 Donegan made history by becoming the first Irish person to win a medal at a prestigious Australian flower show.

He was also the first Irish person to design and exhibit a show garden for the annual competition.

This year’s entry is in support of the Defence Force Welfare Association (DFWA), he confirmed this week.

“We hope this project will honour the heritage and proud traditions of the Australian Defence Force,” he said.

“The garden's intention is to highlight the struggles some may face when returning to civilian life post service in the armed forces and it has been an honour to hear the stories of veterans and their families and we thank all of those who have served, past or present,” he added.

“May a safe and secure retirement await you and it is hoped you find your own moment in time in a place that brings you peace.

Designed by Donegan and built by Semken Landscaping, A Moment in Time was created in conjunction with Daisy’s Garden Supplies.

See More: Peter Donegan

Related

Irish garden designer returns to Australian flower show with piece that pays tribute to air force veterans
News 1 month ago

Irish garden designer returns to Australian flower show with piece that pays tribute to air force veterans

By: Fiona Audley

'HUMBLING COMPLIMENT' Dublin garden designer first Irish person selected for prestigious show
News 1 year ago

'HUMBLING COMPLIMENT' Dublin garden designer first Irish person selected for prestigious show

By: Fiona Audley

Image of suspect wanted in connection with Sean O’Neill murder issued by police
News 59 minutes ago

Image of suspect wanted in connection with Sean O’Neill murder issued by police

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man charged with murder of Co. Down pensioner and attempted murder of wife
News 1 day ago

Man charged with murder of Co. Down pensioner and attempted murder of wife

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinead O’Connor's daughter performs Nothing Compares 2 U at New York tribute show
News 2 days ago

Sinead O’Connor's daughter performs Nothing Compares 2 U at New York tribute show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Four men released without charge after man reported kidnapped in Belfast is found in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Four men released without charge after man reported kidnapped in Belfast is found in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Unspeakable tragedy' as four die in collision in Co. Armagh and pedestrian dies in Newry collision
News 2 days ago

'Unspeakable tragedy' as four die in collision in Co. Armagh and pedestrian dies in Newry collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman extradited to France to serve sentence for human trafficking offences
News 2 days ago

Woman extradited to France to serve sentence for human trafficking offences

By: Gerard Donaghy