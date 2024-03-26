Irish garden designer scoops People’s Choice Award at Melbourne flower show

DUBLIN garden designer Peter Donegan has scooped an impressive award at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.

Donegan’s show garden A Moment in Time featured in the annual event which took place this month.

Built over nine days, the piece, which tells the story of an Air Force veteran who returns to a place he hoped to be able to call home, won the People’s Choice Award.

The idea for the garden - which features a fragmented path winding to an aged, grassed roof wood cabin and a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft - was born during Donegan's time designing the gardens at 13th Century Château de Péronne in France and the Irish World War 1 centenary peace garden.

“Through collaboration with the Australian construction team, the design has evolved to be set in South-Eastern Australia in the early 1980's,” Donegan explained.

“The garden intends to highlight the difficulties some veterans may face when returning to their former lives or when trying to create a new path post service in the Air Force,” he adds.

“Whilst this garden portrays an Australian setting, the obstacles and struggles our veterans may face are shared by their counterparts across the world.”

In 2023 Donegan made history by becoming the first Irish person to win a medal at a prestigious Australian flower show.

He was also the first Irish person to design and exhibit a show garden for the annual competition.

This year’s entry is in support of the Defence Force Welfare Association (DFWA), he confirmed this week.

“We hope this project will honour the heritage and proud traditions of the Australian Defence Force,” he said.

“The garden's intention is to highlight the struggles some may face when returning to civilian life post service in the armed forces and it has been an honour to hear the stories of veterans and their families and we thank all of those who have served, past or present,” he added.

“May a safe and secure retirement await you and it is hoped you find your own moment in time in a place that brings you peace.

Designed by Donegan and built by Semken Landscaping, A Moment in Time was created in conjunction with Daisy’s Garden Supplies.