Irish Government confirms plans to purchase land for new nature reserve

A NEW nature reserve will be created in Ireland under plans announced by Nature Minister Malcolm Noonan.

The Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform confirmed this week his intention to purchase just under 165 acres of land in Kilkenny and designate it as the new Gale’s Hill Nature Reserve.

“Under this Government, we have transformed the National Parks and Wildlife Service, increased its funding by 170 per cent and created new National Parks for the first time in over 25 years,” Mr Noonan said as he announced the initiative at an event held in the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny City.

“Today, I am proud to announce my intention to further increase the State’s network of protected places by creating a new Nature Reserve here in Kilkenny in a site of high ecological significance.

“Gale’s Hill is a rare and precious gem,” he added.

“It is home to nationally important species-rich grassland habitats, and features an amazing selection of wild native plants, rare invertebrates like the Marsh Fritillary Butterfly and unique fungi, such as waxcap mushrooms, as well as a host of bird species.

“At a time when 30 per cent of our semi-natural grasslands have been lost in the past 10 years, this represents a hugely valuable investment.”

The land due to be designated for the new reserve is adjacent to the Cullahill Mountain Special Area of Conservation (SAC) in Kilkenny.

The establishment of Gale’s Hill Nature Reserve will bring the number of Nature Reserves in County Kilkenny to five.

They include Ballykeeffe Wood Nature Reserve, Fiddown Island Nature Reserve, Garryricken Woods Nature Reserve and Kyledohir Wood Nature Reserve.

“I’m thrilled that this haven for wildlife will now be acquired on behalf of the State by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and protected for the future as a Nature Reserve,” Mr Noonan said.

“This will guarantee its management for generations to come, and ensure that its ecological value is stabilised and enhanced.”