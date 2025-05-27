Irish leaders welcome Trump’s extension to pause on higher EU tariffs

PRESIDENT Trump has confirmed he will extend the delay on impending higher tariffs on EU goods entering the US until July 9.

Concerns were raised over the weekend when the US leader indicated he may apply a 50 per cent tariff on EU goods which would take effect on June 1.

He has since confirmed that this will not happen, following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Mr Trump confirmed on May 25 that Ms Von der Leyen "just called me... and she asked for an extension in the June 1 date, and she said she wants to get down to serious negotiation".

He added: "We had a very nice call, and I agreed to move it.

“I believe July 9 would be the date.

“That was the date she requested. She said we will rapidly get together and see if we can work something out."

Later that day, President Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I agreed to the extension - July 9, 2025 - It was my privilege to do so."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed the decision, claiming “I do believe that the European Union has been engaging sensibly on this”.

"I do believe the US side is anxious to get a deal on this that's sustainable, too,” he added.

"The US have issues that they want resolved through this negotiation."

Tánaiste Simon Harris further welcomed the news.

"I want to welcome confirmation from President Trump that the threatened higher tariffs are paused until 9 July,” he said.

"This follows contact between President von der Leyen and the US President who spoke yesterday, as well as the discussions on Friday between Commissioner Šefčovič and his US counterparts.

"These contacts at the highest political level present the opportunity for negotiations to move forward.

“This is our priority. We want to see meaningful and substantive talks.”

He added: "The EU-US economic relationship is an engine of growth for the entire world. “There is no doubt that the circumstances are challenging at present but I am confident that we can find a way forward.

"Ireland will continue to contribute actively and positively to these efforts. I remain in close and ongoing contact with Commissioner Šefčovič and with our EU partners and, of course, we will continue our outreach to the US.

"We have much work to do and no time to waste to find a deal that that is good for both economies and protects jobs and investment."