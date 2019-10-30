Irish mum left heartbroken after car containing son's Christmas presents is stolen and set on fire

AN IRISH mother is facing a bleak festive period after her car, containing all of her son’s Christmas presents, was stolen and set on fire.

Cork Beo first broke the story of Adrianne Cook, a County Cork mum who fell victim to car thieves earlier this month.

Adrianne’s car was stolen before eventually being abandoned and set alight.

By the time it was discovered behind Neptune stadium the car had been burnt to an unrecognisable shell.

The car is said to have had barely any diesel in it prior to the theft.

Worse still, in a cruel twist, it emerged that Adrianne had been using the car to store Christmas and birthday presents for her young son.

Any receipts for the various purchases were in her purse, which was in the car and destroyed in the blaze.

Speaking to the Neil Prendeville show on Red FM, Adrianne explained the heartbreaking reason why she kept so many valuable gifts in her car:

"My boot was over flowing with my sons Christmas and birthday toys and before anyone asks why I left them in there they were in there because my apartment is so small I had nowhere to hide them they were due to be collected and put into storage."

Adrianne, who is currently studying to become a Youth Worker, has already been told that her insurance will not cover the costs of the toys lost in the fire.