IRISH RAIL are searching for the owner of a lost dog who boarded a train in south Dublin this morning.

The "little customer" boarded the DART somewhere before Sandymount between 7am and 7.30am and ended up at Pearse railway station.

He is currently being looked after by station staff, who have alerted the DSPCA.

The adorable pooch – who has no collar or identification – has distinctive curly fur and is dark and light brown in colour.

This little customer boarded a DART on southside this morning and got off at Pearse, currently being looked after by station staff. Is it yours? #lostdog pic.twitter.com/vxJsYv2F55 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) 10 June 2019

"This little customer boarded a DART on southside this morning and got off at Pearse," Irish Rail wrote on Twitter this morning.

"(He is) currently being looked after by station staff. Is it yours?"

It comes just a couple of months after another dog hit the headlines for taking a solo train ride from Kildare all the way to Heuston railway station in central Dublin.

That little fella, nicknamed Hamish by staff but actually called Tyson, was eventually reunited with his owner after their social media appeal went viral.