Probation for teenager who caused girl to fall off platform under train in Dublin
Probation for teenager who caused girl to fall off platform under train in Dublin

A still from the footage of the incident which went viral in April 2021.

A teenage boy who startled a teenage girl on the platform of a Dart station, causing her to fall off the platform and become trapped beside the train, has been placed under probation supervision for 12 months.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to the girl in April 2021 at Howth Junction Dart station earlier this year.

Footage of the incident went viral online at the time of the incident, having been viewed over 100 million times.

The court was also shown footage of the group of boys fleeing the station.

This boy was identified from the CCTV footage and arrested by gardaí a month later. When interviewed, he made full admissions.

The girl was hospitalised in the wake of the incident and suffered concussion. She has no memory of the assault, but outlined a number of difficulties she has experienced as a result of the events that day in a victim impact.

Judge Nolan said the boy deliberately turned his bike towards the girl, causing her to lose balance and fall between the platform and the train.

“This defendant is responsible for her injuries,” he said.

Judge Nolan said he did not believe the boy intended for the girl to fall off the platform.

“It was prankish behaviour, irresponsible behaviour,” the judge said.

“But it is highly unlikely he anticipated what occurred.”

