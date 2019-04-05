Lost dog found wandering train to Dublin finally reunited with owner

A LOST dog who was the talk of social media after being found wandering a train to Dublin has been reunited with his owner.

The adorable pup, who was nicknamed ‘Hamish’ by Irish Rail staff, was found after boarding a 8.46am train from Sallins, Co Kildare to the Irish capital on Wednesday morning.

Irish Rail took to Twitter to try and track down the cute canine’s owner.

The campaign proved a hit with dog-lovers far and wide.

Several people came forward to claim ownership of the dog, who was soon christened Hamish by railway staff.

Some fans even offered to adopt the dog in the event that they failed to find his owners.

But thankfully this particular lost dog tale has a happy ending after Hamish’s owners came forward with Irish Rail now organising the long-awaited reunion.

It turns out the dog’s name was Tyson rather than Hamish, with the dog set to be reunited with his owners ahead of the weekend.

Here’s just hoping he avoids the morning commute into Dublin again – it’s no place for a dog!