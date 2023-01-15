Irish rowers set new world record for Atlantic crossing
News

Irish rowers set new world record for Atlantic crossing

The crews of both the Row Hard or Go Home boats (Image: Facebook / rowhardorgohome)

A TEAM of Irish rowers has set a new world record after crossing the Atlantic as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, dubbed the world's toughest row.

The Row Hard or Go Home team set off on the 3,000-mile journey from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 in their boat, The Brugha.

They crossed the finish line at English Harbour in Antigua at around 8.11pm local time on Saturday, completing the journey in 33 days, 12 hours and 39 minutes.

In doing so, the crew of Derek McMullen, Tom Nolan, Shane Culleton, Gearoid Ó Briain and Diarmuid Ó Briain set a new record for the fastest team of five to ever cross the Atlantic.

Belting out The Wild Rover as they crossed the finish line, the team smashed the previous record time of 35 days, 19 hours and 50 minutes that was set in 2019.

Meanwhile, the team's four-man crew in their second boat, The Crean, are expected to reach Antigua in the early hours of January 17.

Dan Buckley, James Bailey, Eugene Mohan and Frank Mohan are currently in 10th place in the fours and as of 5pm GMT on Sunday, have just over 100 nautical miles to go.

As well as their monumental effort on the ocean, the teams are also raising money for two charities.

They have so far raised more than €47,000 for the RNLI and Irish children's hospice LauraLynn.

There is still time to donate to their fundraiser before The Crean reaches Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua by clicking here.

See More: Row Hard Or Go Home, Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Related

People trafficker from Armagh jailed for deaths of 39 people is ordered to pay £180,000 compensation
News 1 hour ago

People trafficker from Armagh jailed for deaths of 39 people is ordered to pay £180,000 compensation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed after 'brazen' attempt to smuggle £350,000 worth of cannabis into Belfast City Airport
News 3 hours ago

Man jailed after 'brazen' attempt to smuggle £350,000 worth of cannabis into Belfast City Airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made after 'terrifying' kidnap ordeal in West Belfast
News 4 hours ago

Arrest made after 'terrifying' kidnap ordeal in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment
News 2 days ago

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment

By: Irish Post

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled
News 2 days ago

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled

By: Irish Post

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally
News 2 days ago

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

By: Connell McHugh

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54
Entertainment 2 days ago

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

By: Connell McHugh

Beware the black cat! 13 Irish superstitions everyone should know about
Entertainment 2 days ago

Beware the black cat! 13 Irish superstitions everyone should know about

By: Irish Post