Irish rowers set new world record for Atlantic crossing

A TEAM of Irish rowers has set a new world record after crossing the Atlantic as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, dubbed the world's toughest row.

The Row Hard or Go Home team set off on the 3,000-mile journey from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 in their boat, The Brugha.

They crossed the finish line at English Harbour in Antigua at around 8.11pm local time on Saturday, completing the journey in 33 days, 12 hours and 39 minutes.

In doing so, the crew of Derek McMullen, Tom Nolan, Shane Culleton, Gearoid Ó Briain and Diarmuid Ó Briain set a new record for the fastest team of five to ever cross the Atlantic.

Belting out The Wild Rover as they crossed the finish line, the team smashed the previous record time of 35 days, 19 hours and 50 minutes that was set in 2019.

Meanwhile, the team's four-man crew in their second boat, The Crean, are expected to reach Antigua in the early hours of January 17.

Dan Buckley, James Bailey, Eugene Mohan and Frank Mohan are currently in 10th place in the fours and as of 5pm GMT on Sunday, have just over 100 nautical miles to go.

🏅 NEW WORLD RECORD🏅 🇮🇪 Row Hard or Go Home 5 have crossed the finish line a time of 33 days, 12 hours and 39 minutes! They have set a New World Record for the Fastest Team of Five to ever cross the Atlantic Ocean! 💥 pic.twitter.com/b8RXw7fQhl — Atlantic Campaigns (@ACampaigns) January 15, 2023

As well as their monumental effort on the ocean, the teams are also raising money for two charities.

They have so far raised more than €47,000 for the RNLI and Irish children's hospice LauraLynn.

There is still time to donate to their fundraiser before The Crean reaches Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua by clicking here.