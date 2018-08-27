Irish service, the speaking clock, shuts down due to lack of use

The 1191 number has been officially shut down.

Telecommunications company Eir has ended the service earlier today.

The speaking clock, which customers rang via 1191 and were told the time, was stopped as there was a decline in use.

According to RTÉ, Eir said the revolution of technical gadgets were the reason for the end of the speaking clock: "Technology has moved on and the proliferation of mobile phones and gadgets has caused a steady, predictable decline in the numbers of people using the service."

Eir added: "Although the 1191 number still receives calls daily, it’s a very small number that does not justify maintaining the system.

Earlier this year users were told of the end of service on August 27.