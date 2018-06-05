Irish ticket scoops staggering €17million in tonight’s EuroMillions draw

A EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland has won tonight’s huge €17million jackpot.

Just one ticket matched the five numbers and two lucky stars to land the huge sum.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 22, 39 and 46 and lucky stars 4 and 5.

Lottery bosses in Ireland have not yet revealed where in the country the winning ticket was sold.

Lucky for some

Tonight’s win is the first EuroMillions jackpot success in Ireland this year.

The previous jackpot-winning ticket in Ireland was sold in Dublin last December and scooped an eye-watering €38million.

Luckily for some, tonight’s success is the 13th jackpot winning-ticket sold in Ireland since the Euro-wide lottery began in 2004.