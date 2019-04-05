Irish whiskey granted special status by European Union
News

Irish whiskey granted special status by European Union

IRISH WHISKEY has been official granted geographic status by the European Union.

It means Ireland’s whiskey will now be marked with a special sign indicating “Geographic Indication”, as per the terms of the European Commission, and would list the product’s unique qualities and production methods.

The change will see Irish whiskey given the same kind of geographical status afforded to products like Champagne and Prosciutto.

It represents a major success for Irish whiskey distillers, who have been called for Irish whiskey to be granted special GI status for much of the past few years.

Under the application submitted to the EU by the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) a variety of distinctive types of Irish whiskey have also been handed the special status.

Advertisement
whiskey and natural ice on old wooden table

These include familiar favourites like Pot Still Irish Whiskey, Grain Irish Whiskey, Malt Irish Whiskey and Blended Irish Whiskey.

Speaking to the Press Association, Carleen Madigan of the IWA hailed the decision for ensuring “the traditions and high standards of the Irish whiskey category will be protected in the EU and globally in markets with which the EU has a trade agreement.”

Now we’ll drink to that!

See More: Alcohol, Best Irish Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, Spirits, Whiskey

Related

Scientists warn price of pint could double as global beer shortage looms
News 2 days ago

Scientists warn price of pint could double as global beer shortage looms

By: Jack Beresford

Traces of cancer-linked weed killer found in several popular beer and wine brands including Guinness
News 1 month ago

Traces of cancer-linked weed killer found in several popular beer and wine brands including Guinness

By: Aidan Lonergan

US retailer apologises and stops selling 'offensive' St Patrick's Day t-shirt after deluge of complaints from Irish people
News 1 month ago

US retailer apologises and stops selling 'offensive' St Patrick's Day t-shirt after deluge of complaints from Irish people

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

John O’Shea urges Wolves defender Matt Doherty to be patient in battle for favoured right back role
Sport 2 hours ago

John O’Shea urges Wolves defender Matt Doherty to be patient in battle for favoured right back role

By: Stephen Mahon

Domhnall Gleeson teaming up with his brother for a new six-part comedy series
News 3 hours ago

Domhnall Gleeson teaming up with his brother for a new six-part comedy series

By: Jack Beresford

Pope Francis in seventh heaven as he accepts Celtic jersey from young Scottish Bhoy at the Vatican
News 5 hours ago

Pope Francis in seventh heaven as he accepts Celtic jersey from young Scottish Bhoy at the Vatican

By: Aidan Lonergan

Vegetarian food products could be banned from featuring words like burgers, sausages or bacon
News 22 hours ago

Vegetarian food products could be banned from featuring words like burgers, sausages or bacon

By: Jack Beresford

Health authorities investigating potential safety issue related to seizures reported following e-cigarette use
News 23 hours ago

Health authorities investigating potential safety issue related to seizures reported following e-cigarette use

By: Jack Beresford