Irish woman dies after fall while hiking in Mallorca
News

Irish woman dies after fall while hiking in Mallorca

Mountain Landscape, Mallorca, Spain.

AN IRISH woman has died following an accident in the Tramuntana Mountains in Mallorca.

The 75-year-old suffered fatal injuries after losing her balance and falling ten metres in a steep area of Pas d'en Segarra, near Puig de Roig in Escorca, according to a report in the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

She was with a group of 12 hikers, who called for emergency assistance. The Mallorca Fire Brigade and Guardia Civil mountain rescue units attended the scene, as did a Guardia helicopter.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they attempted to aid the woman but she was sadly pronounced dead by medics.

See More: Mallorca

Related

Irish tourist, 18, fighting for life in hospital after plunging from hotel balcony in Majorca
News 4 years ago

Irish tourist, 18, fighting for life in hospital after plunging from hotel balcony in Majorca

By: Aidan Lonergan

Shocking moment easyJet passenger pinned to floor by staff after 'HEADBUTTING' flight attendant on delayed flight
News 4 years ago

Shocking moment easyJet passenger pinned to floor by staff after 'HEADBUTTING' flight attendant on delayed flight

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish teenager Jack Walsh tragically passes away after 39ft fall from Spanish hotel balcony
News 4 years ago

Irish teenager Jack Walsh tragically passes away after 39ft fall from Spanish hotel balcony

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

REPORT | Ireland MU17 2-2 Belarus MU17
Sport 2 hours ago

REPORT | Ireland MU17 2-2 Belarus MU17

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Hacker who made thousands after stealing Ed Sheeran songs is jailed
News 21 hours ago

Hacker who made thousands after stealing Ed Sheeran songs is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland tops medal table at European Women's Boxing Championships
Sport 22 hours ago

Ireland tops medal table at European Women's Boxing Championships

By: Gerard Donaghy

Postecoglou praises character of Celtic stars after Taylor goal edges seven-goal thriller against Hearts
Sport 1 day ago

Postecoglou praises character of Celtic stars after Taylor goal edges seven-goal thriller against Hearts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two charged after separate significant drug seizures in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Two charged after separate significant drug seizures in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy