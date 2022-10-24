Irish woman dies after fall while hiking in Mallorca

AN IRISH woman has died following an accident in the Tramuntana Mountains in Mallorca.

The 75-year-old suffered fatal injuries after losing her balance and falling ten metres in a steep area of Pas d'en Segarra, near Puig de Roig in Escorca, according to a report in the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

She was with a group of 12 hikers, who called for emergency assistance. The Mallorca Fire Brigade and Guardia Civil mountain rescue units attended the scene, as did a Guardia helicopter.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they attempted to aid the woman but she was sadly pronounced dead by medics.