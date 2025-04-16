Irishman dies after getting into difficulty swimming in sea in Malta
Irishman dies after getting into difficulty swimming in sea in Malta

File photo (Image: Ben185 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AN IRISHMAN has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea in Malta.

The 76-year-old was swimming in the water near Xatt is-Sajjieda in St Julian's when the tragedy occurred.

The country's police force said they were called to the area at around 12.40pm local time on Tuesday.

"The police immediately went to the scene where they noticed the person at sea and requested the assistance of members of the Civil Protection and the Armed Forces of Malta," read a statement.

"The man was brought ashore soon after and was assisted by a medical team.

"Unfortunately he was certified dead shortly afterwards."

The police added that Magistrate Dr Philip Galea Farrugia has been appointed to lead an inquiry while investigations are ongoing.

