Irishman found guilty of murdering his six-month-old baby son has been sentenced

JOHN TIGHE has been sentenced following the verdict reached by the jury of the Central Criminal Court.

John Tighe, 40, of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, pleaded not guilty to murdering six-and-a-half-month old Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on June 1, 2013.

The killing reportedly occurred a day after the baby's mother revealed she was in a new relationship on Facebook.

Tighe said his son's death was a tragic accident, the accused said he was changing his infant son's nappy on the day of the death when he went to the toilet and left the child unattended.

During that time, he said, the child must have put a baby wipe in his own mouth and choked to death by accident.

But the jury of nine women and three men took seven hours and 32 minutes to find him guilty of murder.

According to The Irish Times, Mr Tighe has been given life imprisonment following the incident.