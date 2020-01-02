'ISIS bride' Lisa Smith signs in at Garda station for first time since prison release

LISA SMITH has signed in at a Garda station for the first time since her release from Limerick Prison.

The former Defence Forces member stands charged of being a member of ISIS.

She was granted bail just before Christmas.

However issues surrounding her bail and the €5,000 surety required meant her release was delayed until Tuesday, December 31.

As part of the conditions of her bail from Limerick Prison, she must sign in at a Garda station twice daily from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 6pm.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old was pictured signing in at a Garda station in the northeast of the city.

According to the Irish Independent, she wore a brown Muslim niqab which partially covered her face.

She was driven to the station from an undisclosed address at around 10:30am on January 1.

The mother-of-one is required to obey a curfew from 8pm to 7pm.

She had to provide Gardaí with a mobile phone contact number and is not allowed to leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documentation.

The Co Louth woman has also been banned from using the internet or using any social media.

She has been warned not to contact any non-Garda witnesses involved in the case.

Advertisement

Smith stands accused of being a member of the unlawful terrorist group Isis, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

She has been remanded on bail to appear before Dublin District Court again on January 8.