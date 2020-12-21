Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine today
Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine today

PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden will receive the coronavirus vaccination on Monday.

It comes just a week after the US began its mass vaccination rollout after clinically approving the Pfizer vaccine for use.

Biden's vaccination will follow Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, who were all vaccinated on Friday.

All of them, including Biden, have chosen to publicise their inoculation as part of a campaign to convince the vaccine-sceptical public that they are safe and effective.

Donald Trump has so far chosen not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, despite the fact that he's eligible for one.

Perhaps a reason for President Trump's lack of urgency is the fact that he's already contracted coronavirus, and may believe he already has the anti-bodies needed to fight off the virus again.

Although, the leader of the Trump administration's vaccination programme disputes this line of thought, and says people who have been infected with the coronavirus should be vaccinated.

Mr Trump tweeted earlier this month that he was "not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time".

"When the time is right, I'm sure he will remain willing to take it," White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern said on Friday.

"It's just something we're working through."

Vaccinations in the US began on December 14, with a critical care nurse in New York City receiving the first injection of a drug developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer, based in New York, and German company BioNTech received emergency authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after data found their vaccine 95% effective in preventing infections.

