John Bishop embarking on 600-mile road trip around Ireland

JOHN BISHOP is hitting the road for a new TV series that will see him embark on a 600-mile road trip around Ireland.

Ireland will always mean a huge amount to the comedian.

It was whilst gigging in the small Irish clubs and bars found across the country there that he decided to quit his job in pharmaceuticals and give stand-up comedy a proper go - a decision that changed his life beyond recognition.

In this brand new series, John Bishop’s Ireland, John will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime, trip around the Emerald Isle, taking a deep dive into Irish culture.

It’s promising to be a rollicking and hilarious voyage that will not only follow John discovering iconic sights and quirky customs, but will also see him perform his comedy along the way, from a small and cramped gig in a Limerick pub, through to the biggest stage in all of Ireland.

The new series will capture every moment of his journey around this extraordinary and varied land, from long days on the road, to pre-gig jitters and his encounters with a colourful cast of larger-than-life locals.

John Bishop said: “Ireland holds a very special place in my heart and always has done, even before I started stand-up comedy.

“So to have the opportunity to travel around, meet local people, make them laugh and experience new things along the way has been a total joy.”

