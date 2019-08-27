John Travolta mistakes drag queen for Taylor Swift at Video Music Awards
News

John Travolta mistakes drag queen for Taylor Swift at Video Music Awards

JOHN TRAVOLTA has gone viral after yet another awards show gaffe.

The Pulp Fiction actor was the talk of Twitter after mistaking drag queen Jade Jolie for musician Taylor Swift at the Video Music Awards.

Travolta was presenting the Video of the Year award at the annual bash when the incident occurred.

Despite Swift winning for the clip that accompanied her song “You Need To Calm Down”, Travolta attempted to hand the award to Jolie in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Jolie, who is best known for appearing on the hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race, laughed off any embarrassment, giving the Saturday Night Fever star a hug as Swift took to the stage.

The confusion did not go unnoticed online though, with clips of Travolta’s gaffe widely circulated on Twitter in the hours that followed.

Many leapt to the actor’s defence too, noting that Jolie is known for impersonating the 29-year-old singer and was wearing her hair in a style not dissimilar to Swift’s.

The blunder comes five years on from Travolta’s infamous Oscars slip-up, which saw him introduce Frozen star Idina Menzel as “the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem” on stage at the 2014 awards.

Travolta later blamed the mistake on Goldie Hawn, who he said distracted him from listening to a production assistant who was trying to explain Menzel’s name would be spelled out phonetically on the Oscars teleprompter.

Born and raised in the Irish-American neighbourhood of Englewood, New Jersey, Travolta’s mother was Irish American while he was raised Roman Catholic before converting to Scientology.

See More: Film, John Travolta, Music, Taylor Swift, VMAs

