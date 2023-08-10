Ballywalter: First look at new Irish film starring Patrick Kielty in lead role
Ballywalter: First look at new Irish film starring Patrick Kielty in lead role

Patrick Kielty and Seána Kerslake star in Ballywalter

A NEW film featuring Patrick Kielty in his first dramatic role will be released in cinemas next month.

The trailer for Ballywalter, which sees the incoming Late Late Show host star alongside IFTA nominee and Bad Sisters star, Seána Kerslake, has just been released.

The comedy-drama was written by Belfast’s Stacey Gregg and has been produced by Break Out Pictures and the Elysian Film Group.

It marks English actor Prasanna Puwanarajah's directorial debut and is described as “a life affirming story of how unexpected connections can change the course of our lives”.

Set in Ballywalter in Northern Ireland, Kielty, who hails from Dundrum in Co. Down, plays Shane, who has holed up in the town following the breakdown of his marriage.

Dublin-born Kerslake plays Eileen, a university drop-out who is making a living working as an unlicensed taxi driver using her ex-boyfriend’s car.

Patrick Kielty and Seána Kerslake star in Ballywalter

The pair meet when Shane enrols on a stand-up comedy course in a bid to get his life back on track and the pair find an unexpected connection.

Speaking about the role, Kielty, who will take on his new Late Late Show position next month, claimed he was drawn to the script given his own background as a stand-up comedian.

“There is a really fine line between a gig going well and you dying on your ass,” he said.

Ballywalter will be released in cinemas in Ireland and the UK on September 22.

Here's a sneak preview...

See More: Ballywalter, Film, Patrick Kielty

